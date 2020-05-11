PM lauds researchers, highlights importance of tech in battling COVID-19 crisis

New Delhi: As the world continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted the importance of technology in the fight against the Coronavirus as Technology Day was observed.

“Today, technology is helping many in the efforts to make the world free from COVID-19. I salute all those at the forefront of research and innovation on ways to defeat Coronavirus. May we keep harnessing technology in order to create a healthier and better planet,” he said in a tweet.

Technology Day is observed to mark the successful testing of nuclear missiles in 1998 under the leadership of Vajpayee and scientist and former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

It was after the successful completion of these tests that Vajpayee declared India as a nuclear state.

Modi recalling the Pokhran nuclear tests, tweeted: “On National Technology Day, our nation salutes all those who are leveraging technology to bring a positive difference in the lives of others. We remember the exceptional achievement of our scientists on this day in 1998. It was a landmark moment in India’s history.”

The Prime Minister also shared an old video from his Mann Ki Baat programme where once he had spoken about the Indian scientists and the tests. “Here is what I had said about Pokhran, India’s scientists and Atalji’s remarkable leadership during one of the Mann Ki Baat programmes.”

Modi also asserted that the tests in Pokhran showed the “difference a strong political leadership can make.”