PM KISAN Scheme: Now Farmers will get Rs 36,000 a year instead of 6000

There is a good news for all the farmers registered under PM KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana where they can benefit from PM Kisan Man Dhan Yojana. Under this they can get Rs 36,000 a year in 12 monthly installments of Rs 3,000 per month.

The good thing about this is that one need not provide any document.

This scheme is valid for all those farmer who has registered themselves under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Following this the registered farmers will be able to get Rs 36,000 a year in equal monthly installments once they retire.

The scheme will provide a financial support in the form of monthly pension to all the registered farmers above 60 years of age.

When to start investing?

A farmer needs to start investing in the scheme for at least 20 years before reaping the benefits. So one can start investing in the scheme as early as he is 18 years old for securing retirement.

Farmers who are 18 years old have to contribute Rs 55 every month, people above 30 years old have to contribute Rs 110 per month, while all farmers above 40 years of age will have to invest Rs 200 every month to get the benefits after their retirement.

Who can enroll in PM Kisan Man Dhan Yojana?

1. The benefit of this scheme can be taken by any farmer between the age of 18 to 40 years.

2. The farmer should have less than two hectares of cultivable land.

There is no need for the farmer to undergo additional documentation to apply under the PM Kisan Man Dhan Yojana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released the four-monthly installment of Rs 2,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) to over 9.75 crore farmers for the August-November, 2021 period. It was the ninth installment under PM-Kisan since the scheme began from December-March 2018-19.