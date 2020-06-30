New Delhi : The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY ) will be extended till the end of November this year in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic , announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday afternoon.

Addressing the nation, the Prime Minister said, Under PMGKY scheme, over 80 crore people are entitled to get five kilos of free wheat or rice, and an additional one kilo of any one pulse per family.

The scheme was launched in March after the imposition of lockdown to ensure that loss of livelihoods and restriction on movement should not compound the issue of hunger amongst India’s poorest.

The Prime Minister said, “We are entering Unlock 2.0 and the season of cough, fever and cold is also about to start. In such a situation, I urge countrymen to take care of themselves.”

He also urged the people to wear face masks and maintain social distancing of at least two metres to contain the spread of coronavirus