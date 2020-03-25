Narendra Modi.

PM follows social distancing norms during cabinet meet

By IANS
New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a cabinet meeting at his residence, where he, along with other council of ministers could be seen following the social distancing norms.

In the meeting, the leaders could be seen sitting at a safe distance of at least two meters.

This came a day after a complete lockdown was imposed across the country as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown will be in effect till April 14.

The number of coronavirus cases has crossed 560 with 10 people succumbing to it.

IANS

