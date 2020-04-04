Modi on medical supplies
PM directs availability of medical equipment for Covid-19

By IANS
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed officials to ensure sufficient availability of all medical equipment such as ventilators, coveralls, masks, to be used in Covid-19 response.

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday chaired a joint meeting of the empowered groups constituted for planning and ensuring implementation of COVID-19 response activities in the country.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister’s Office wrote that Modi reviewed countrywide preparedness regarding availability of hospitals, proper isolation and quarantine facilities.

PM Modi also reviewed disease surveillance, testing and critical care training and also directed the concerned groups and officials to ensure sufficient production, procurement and availability of all essential medical equipment such as PPEs, masks, gloves and ventilators.

“PM @narendramodi reviewed countrywide preparedness regarding availability of hospitals, proper isolation and quarantine facilities as well as disease surveillance, testing and critical care training”, the PMO said in one of the tweets.

“PM @narendramodi also directed the concerned groups and officials to ensure sufficient production, procurement and availability of all essential medical equipment such as PPEs, masks, gloves and ventilators,” said another tweet.

