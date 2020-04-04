PM directs availability of medical equipment for Covid-19

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed officials to ensure sufficient availability of all medical equipment such as ventilators, coveralls, masks, to be used in Covid-19 response.

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday chaired a joint meeting of the empowered groups constituted for planning and ensuring implementation of COVID-19 response activities in the country.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister’s Office wrote that Modi reviewed countrywide preparedness regarding availability of hospitals, proper isolation and quarantine facilities.

PM Modi also reviewed disease surveillance, testing and critical care training and also directed the concerned groups and officials to ensure sufficient production, procurement and availability of all essential medical equipment such as PPEs, masks, gloves and ventilators.

