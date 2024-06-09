PM-designated Narendra Modi along with 30 Ministers to take oath today, over 8,000 people to attend the ceremony

New Delhi: The designated Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and 30 ministers are set to swear in today. This will be the third term of Modi as Prime Minister of India. Nearly 8,000 people are set to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as the PM.

The swearing-in ceremony will be hold at 7.15 pm and is expected to last 45 minutes. Notably, PM Modi is the second person in India’s history to be Prime Minister for three successive terms. The country’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, had won the 1952, 1957 and 1962 general elections.

According to official reports, many global political leaders are set to attend the ceremony. These leaders include, Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay and Seychelles Vice-President Ahmed Afif.

Keeping the swearing-in ceremony in mind, security has been tightened in New Delhi and prohibitory orders have been put into force. Furthermore, traffic restrictions will also apply on several roads, especially those around the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Ahead of his oath-taking ceremony today, the designated PM paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi in Rajghat.

It is worth mentioning here that NDA won 293 of 543 Lok Sabha seats in the just-concluded elections, putting it comfortably past the halfway mark. Meanwhile, the opposition, INDIA alliance won 232 seats.