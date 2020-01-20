New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the students should make a balance between nature and life. While responding to questions asked by students during ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme at Talkatora Stadium here, he said that one should find balance between nature and life and study as per his own biological clock.

A Class 12 student Prerna, studying at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Aurangabad asked which is the best time to study, day or night? While Shubhashish from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Tripura asked: “Am I doing something wrong by studying at night?”

Responding to these questions, Prime Minister Modi said: “I suggest morning time is the best to study because I am a morning person. But, these days I have to work till late so I can understand that one feels tired after a long day full of activities, and I have no moral right to preach what I am not able to practice. However, I would suggest that morning is the best time to study.”

He also said: “Our day is full of activities and all actions and reactions throughout the day keep playing in our minds, which affect our studies and diverts our focus if we study at night. Therefore, we try to get up at a reasonable time in the morning and study. Our mind is as clear as the sky after the rain in the morning, therefore, our memory and brain work better early morning.

“You must have heard birds during dawn and dusk. It is the way of nature telling us about evening and morning. One should sense the nature and make time for study as per one’s own biological clock and comfort.”