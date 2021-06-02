Plea In Delhi High Court Against ICMR Advisory On Second RT-PCR Test Of Covid Patients

New Delhi: The advisory on barring repeat of RT-PCR on those who tested positive for Covid-19 by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has been challenged in Delhi High Court.

The court has sought a response from the Centre and Delhi government on the petition challenging ICMR.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to ICMR and sought their stand on the plea by a lawyer.

According to reports, neither the petitioner nor his family members could get tested again after spending more than 17 days in quarantine from April 28 when they first tested positive.

He has sought striking down of the clause in the advisory which restricts repeating of an RT-PCR test on someone who has already tested positive by way of Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) or RT-PCR.

The petitioner has also sought a direction permitting testing of himself and his family members.