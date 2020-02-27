Plea filed against Gandhis, others for hate speech

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking registration of FIR against Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, and party leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, as well as AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Amanatullah Khan, AIMIM leaders Akbaruddin Owaisi, Waris Pathan and lawyer Mehmood Paracha for giving hate speeches.

“Issue direction to constitute an SIT to look into these hate speeches and take appropriate action. Issue direction to register an FIR against those named in the petition,” the plea filed by Lawyers Voice stated.

The plea added, “If the reliefs as prayed for herein are not granted, hardship of the petitioner and other people of the aforesaid locality will continue.”

IANS