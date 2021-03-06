New Delhi:Indian Railways has announced to hike the price of platform tickets. According to a fresh notification issued by the national transporter, the platform ticket price has been increased from Rs 10 to Rs 30.

A platform ticket is necessary for a person seeking access to the platforms for a time period of two hours.

The Ministery of railways said, It is a temporary measure and field activity undertaken by the railway administration in the interest of the safety of passengers and to prevent overcrowding at stations”.

This is in practice for many years and is used occasionally as a short-term crowd control measure. There is nothing new about it.

Indian Railways is currently operating special trains with strict Covid protocols in different places. The services were suspended in March last year due to the Covid-19 triggered lockdown. The government allowed the resumption of train services from June 1 in a graded manner. According to Indian Railways, more than 65 percent of trains are back on track.

Earlier, the railways had announced a fare hike excluding suburban trains, effective from January 1 this year. While suburban fares remain unchanged, ordinary non-AC, non-suburban fares were increased by 1 paise per km of journey.