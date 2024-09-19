Plant seen growing on Taj Mahal’s dome draws major criticism

Agra: A plant was seen growing on the dome of Taj Mahal and drew the attention of media and internet users said reports on Thursday. A new video has surfaced online which has been highly criticized.

In the video a plant is seen growing on the Taj Mahal an UNESCO world heritage site. It clearly shows the lack of maintenance and height of negligence towards the monument that is considered to be a symbol of love and dedication.

This incident follows close to the heels of recent issue in which rains that had allegedly caused water leakage from the dome of the Taj Mahal.

Following the video becoming viral, the Archaeological Survey of India’s (ASI) efforts in conserving the monument was questioned. The ASI claims to spend Rs. 3 crore to Rs. 4 crore annually on the preservation of the Taj Mahal said sources.