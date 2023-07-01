Pizza delivery boy proposes to woman customer on chat

Pizza delivery boy proposes to woman
New Delhi: A woman has alleged that a Pizza delivery boy misused her phone number, contact address as he managed to proposed her on chat. The incident has been reported from Uttar Pradesh.

The woman took to social media to write about the harassment she faced. Taking to twitter she wrote, “I want to ask if this is ethical to send a delivery guy so that he could get anyone’s number and address. Even if he liked me, this is not the way to confess. It means he has misused the number given to the company for delivery purposes.”

The woman customer also wrote in the same thread, “It’s not about whether he liked me or he confessed. He has misused my phone number which I have registered at @dominos_india @dominos with trust as a customer. It’s a trust breach by the company & its employees.”

Reportedly, the delivery guy wrote, “Sorry, my name is Kabir, yesterday I came to give you pizza, I am the same, I liked you.”

