Pyush goyal with railway staff donates 150 cr to PM cares fund
Photo: Business Today

Piyush Goyal, 13 lakh railway staff to donate Rs 151 cr for PM-CARES fund

By IANS
0

New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people to donate one-day salaries to fight novel coronavirus, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that he and all railway employees will donate a total of Rs 151 crore for the PM Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund.

In a tweet, Goyal said: “Following PM Narendra Modiji’s call, I, and Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, will donate 1 month’s salary each and 13 lakh railway and Public Sector Undertaking employees will donate one day’s salaries, totalling Rs 151 crore, to PM-CARES fund. My grateful thanks to my colleagues and we all pray that our country remains safe and healthy.”

Modi has launched the PM-CARES on Saturday with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pime Minister is the trust Chairman and its members include Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister.

