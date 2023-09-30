Pitru Paksha 2023: Know the date, time and importance of the day

Pitru Paksha is considered among the holiest periods in Hindu tradition, which spans for 16 days. During these days, people pay homage to their ancestors and forefathers through worship and prayers. Pitru Paksha is also known as Shradh Paksha. In 2023, the day will commence on September 29.

Over these sixteen days, various rituals were performed, including spiritual ceremonies and offering food to honour departed loved ones. Pitru Paksha holds profound religious significance, as its sole purpose is to remember and respect one’s ancestors.

These days are considered the most sacred period of the year. This year, it begins on Bhadrapada Purnima Tithi, specifically on September 20, 2023, according to the Drik Panchang.

Shradh 2023 officially kicks off on Friday, September 29, starting with Purnima Shraddha (the full moon) on September 30 and concluding with Pratipada Shraddha (the first day). Bhadrapada Purnima will last until 3:26 PM on September 29th, following which the Krishna Paksha of the Ashwin month begins. Pratipada Shraddha starts at 12:21 p.m. on September 30th, as per the Drik Panchang (Hindu calendar).

The significance of Pitru Paksha traces back to an incident during the Mahabharata war. After the warrior Karna’s passing, his soul ascended to heaven but faced an unexpected situation. Instead of customary sustenance, he was presented with wealth and jewellery.

Perplexed, Karna sought an explanation from Lord Indra, the ruler of the heavens. It was then revealed why these provisions were withheld during his lifetime. Lord Indra granted Karna permission to return to Earth for a 15-day period to provide nourishment to his ancestors. This tale highlights the importance of honouring one’s forebears and ancestral lineage during this sacred period.