Thiruvananthapuram: Left Democratic Front (LDF) leader Pinarayi Vijayan took oath as Chief Minister of Kerala on Thursday for the second consecutive term. He was administered the oath by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

According to reports, more than 75% of new cabinet became ministers for the first time. The CPI-M led Left Democratic Front has won 99 seats in the 140-member assembly.

The oath taking ceremony was held at the Central Stadium at 3:30 PM where strict protocols have been followed. It had been decided that the swearing-in will be conducted physically in the presence of 500 people.

An order had been issued by the Chief Secretary regarding the oath-taking ceremony that stated entry to the venue shall be strictly through an entry pass and the entry/exit shall be regulated by maintaining social distancing.

The order also said that the seating arrangements including at the dais shall be made as per COVID-19 protocol. Entry shall be allowed to only those persons having RT-PCR/TRUNAT/RT-LAMP negative results obtained within 48 hours or on the production of a final certificate of COVID vaccination. The order further stated that a testing facility for COVID-19 shall also be arranged near the venue.