Pilot ejects safely as MiG 29K crashes off Goa coast

Panaji: A MiG 29K fighter aircraft crashed over the sea off the Goa coast on Wednesday, the Indian Navy said.
The aircraft was on a routine sortie over the sea off Goa.
“The pilot ejected safely and has been recovered in a swift search and rescue operation,” the officials.
The pilot is reported to be in a stable condition.
A Board of Inquiry (BoI) has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident.
Further details awaited.