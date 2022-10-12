Pilot ejects safely as MiG 29K crashes off Goa coast

mig 29k crash

Panaji: A MiG 29K fighter aircraft crashed over the sea off the Goa coast on Wednesday, the Indian Navy said.

The aircraft was on a routine sortie over the sea off Goa.

“The pilot ejected safely and has been recovered in a swift search and rescue operation,” the officials.

The pilot is reported to be in a stable condition.

A Board of Inquiry (BoI) has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident.

Further details awaited.

