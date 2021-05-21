Pilot Dies As MiG-21 aircraft of Indian Air Force Crashes Near Moga Of Punjab

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Moga of Punjab in the wee hours of Friday in which the pilot succumbed to fatal injuries.

The deceased pilot has been identified as Squadron Leader Abhinav Choudhary.

The air crash took place when the aircraft was on a routine training sortie, informed the Indian Air Force (IAF) officials.

Reportedly, the aircraft took off from Suratgarh in Ganganagar district of Rajasthan for Halwara in Punjab. It crashed soon after the take off.

“Indian Air Force condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family,” tweeted IAF.

However, the cause of the accident and the damages are yet to be ascertained. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector, added IAF.