Phuket bound Indigo flight returns back to Delhi due to technical glitch

IndiGo 6E-1763 was scheduled for Thailand at 6:41 am. However, the flight returned back to the bay after it reported a technical snag.

Abhilasha
New-Delhi: Phuket bound Indigo flight returned back to Delhi Airport soon after take off due to techincal glitch on Tuesday, official said.

IndiGo 6E-1763 was scheduled for Thailand at 6:41 am. However, the flight returned back to the bay at around 7:31 am after the aircraft reported a technical snag.

In an official statement, the airlines confirmed the incident and said, “IndiGo flight 6E1763 operating from Delhi to Phuket today experienced a technical issue after take-off from Delhi. The aircraft returned back to Delhi for necessary maintenance.”

All passengers were deboarded, while an alternate aircraft was arranged for the next flight.

 

