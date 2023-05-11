Photoshoots harmful for daughters, says Chhattisgarh Women’s Commission chief

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Kiranmayi Nayak, the Chhattisgarh Women’s Commission chief recently said that pre-wedding shoots can be harmful for women. She also advised their parents to avoid it.

She said it during the hearing of a case on May 9 in Raipur.

There were many cases scheduled for hearing and out of that one case related to wedding had not been heard. However, on Tuesday the applicant appealed to withdraw the case. The reason the applicant showed is that the case was mutually settled by both the parties of the marriage. It was also informed that the other party of marriage has already returned the money spent for the preparation. The applicant also informed the Commission that the pre-wedding shoot photos and videos were also deleted by the opposite party.

During this appeal that the chief said that these days people are more influenced by the Western culture and the repercussion are felt. She urged parents to avoid pre-wedding shoots because it may harmful for their daughters.

In this present case, the commission also directed the other party that if in the future any pictures or videos of the applicant surfaces on social media without her consent then she has all the right to go for legal action under cybercrime.

