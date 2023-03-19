Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

CBI: PhD scholar arrested for raping children in Tamil Nadu

The CBI has arrested a 35-year-old PhD scholar from Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu for allegedly raping children and making their videos

By Jyotishree Kisan
Image Credit: IANS

Tamil Nadu: The CBI has arrested a 35-year-old PhD scholar from Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu for allegedly raping children and making their videos, officials said on Saturday.

The agency has registered a case against the accused for allegedly making and circulating child abuse material in electronic form, they said. The CBI had found child abuse pictures and videos in the Interpol database. Its further analysis using digital forensic tools gave the location of the incident as the Thanjavur district.

The agency conducted searches at the premises of the accused, which led to the recovery of incriminating electronic gadgets, officials said.

It was alleged that the accused was sexually abusing a child for the last four years, whose nude videos and photographs were uploaded in his Google account.

It was further alleged that the accused forced two minors (a male and a female) to perform sexual acts on them as well as other minors, including a girl, the official said. The accused then clicked the photographs and videos and forced them to bring more girls, or else he would publish this material on the internet, the official added.

