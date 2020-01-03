PFI was actively involved in inciting violence: UP DGP

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police has said the Popular Front of India (PFI) was actively involved in the recent violence in the state during the anti-CAA protests and said they have enough evidence against the 25 members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) who have been arrested.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, UP DGP O.P. Singh said, “PFI was actively involved in the recent violence, which is why we have arrested 25 of their members. We have ample proof against them.”

The UP Police has already sought a ban on the PFI, days after its complicity was suspected in the recent statewide violent protests against the amended citizenship law.

DGP OP Singh had said on Tuesday that he had written to the Union Home Ministry, seeking a ban on the PFI after its Uttar Pradesh head, Wasim, and 16 other activists were arrested for allegedly masterminding the violence in the state capital during anti-CAA protests.

The state police have arrested 25 members of Popular Front of India, including its state head Wasim, in connection with the violence in the state capital during the protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

In Shamli district alone, 28 people, including 14 members of the PFI, have been arrested since December 19 for allegedly attempting to inciting violence during anti-CAA protests.