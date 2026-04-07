Petroleum Ministry doubles allocation of 5 kg LPG cylinders for migrant labourers

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New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has conveyed that the daily quantity of 5 kg FTL (Free Trade LPG) cylinders allocated to each State for distribution to migrant labourers is being doubled.

In its letter to the Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories, the Ministry stated that the increase is based on the average daily supply (number of cylinders) provided to migrant labourers during March 2 to 3, and is beyond the earlier limit of 20% mentioned in the Ministry’s letter dated 21.03.2026.

These 5 kg FTL cylinders will be placed at the disposal of the respective State Governments or their Food / Civil Supplies Departments. The cylinders are to be supplied exclusively to migrant labourers, with logistical and operational support from Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

“It is conveyed that the daily quantity of 5kg FTL cylinder in each State available for disbursal to migrant laborers is being doubled based on average daily supply (# of cylinders) to migrant laborers during 2nd – 3rd March 2026 beyond limit of 20% mentioned in Para 2(a) of letter of 21.3.2026. These 5kg FTL cylinders will be at disposal of State Government / its Food / Civil Supplies Department for supplying only to migrant laborers in their State with the assistance of OMCs,” the letter from the Ministry said.

In a relief for migrant workers, students and daily-wage earners, the government has allowed the sale of 5-kilogram Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders without requiring address proof.

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People can now get these cylinders from authorised distributors by showing only a valid ID card.

According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, more than 90,000 five-kilogram FTL cylinders were sold in a single day. Since March 23, 2026, around 6.6 lakh cylinders have been sold across the country.

The Ministry has described the move as part of a broader effort to ensure the uninterrupted availability of petroleum products and LPG across the country, particularly amid the evolving conflict in West Asia.

The government has also urged citizens not to panic-buy or make unnecessary LPG bookings, and has advised the public to rely only on official sources for information.