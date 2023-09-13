Petrol and diesel rates remains constant in Bhubaneswar on Sept 13

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel remains constant in Bhubaneswar on September 13. The price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.11 per litre, while diesel cost has been recorded at Rs 94.68 per litre.

The petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have decreased marginally today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 103.42 per litre while diesel has been recorded at Rs 94.97 per litre.