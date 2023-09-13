Petrol and diesel rates remains constant in Bhubaneswar on Sept 13

In Bhubaneswar, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.11 per litre, while diesel cost has been recorded at Rs 94.68 per litre.

By Jyotishree Kisan 0
Petrol and Diesel price in Bhubaneswar today

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel remains constant in Bhubaneswar on September 13. The price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.11 per litre, while diesel cost has been recorded at Rs 94.68 per litre.

The petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have decreased marginally today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 103.42 per litre while diesel has been recorded at Rs 94.97 per litre.

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 103.06 per litre in Kolkata. While Mumbai and Chennai has recorded petrol rate at Rs. 106.31 per litre and Rs. 102.73 per litre respectively.
The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 94.33 per litre in Chennai.
