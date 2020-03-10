Chennai: A local court on Tuesday dismissed a case filed against actor Rajinikanth for his comments made about a rally led by Dravida Kazhagham (DK) founder E.V. Ramaswamy, popularly known as Periyar.

The actor had made the comments at the Tamil magazine Thuglak’s 50th anniversary function here sometime back.

The case filed by a member of the Dravidar Vidhuthalai Kazhagam (DVK) was dismissed when it came up for hearing.

Speaking at the function, Rajinikanth had said that “in 1971, naked images of Lord Rama and Sita were allegedly displayed in a rally led by Periyar in Salem”. He said that whatever happened in that rally was reported by the media at the time.

The followers of the social activist, who started the “self-respect movement” and founded DK, said that Rajinikanth’s comments were an insult to Periyar.

While some groups have demanded an apology from Rajinikanth, the actor has categorically refused to do so.

Speaking to reporters outside his residence later, Rajinikanth showed some photocopies of the media reports in support of his comments and said that he will not apologise.

The DK followers did not agree with Rajinikanth’s statement that naked images of Lord Rama and Sita were allegedly displayed at a rally led by Periyar in Salem.

On the other hand, they agreed that the image of Lord Rama was beaten with a slipper that was allegedly thrown at the rally.

