Pawan Khera granted 1-week anticipatory bail in case filed by Assam CM’s wife amid passport row

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New-Delhi: The Telangana High Court on Friday granted a one-week anticipatory bail to senior Congress leader Pawan Khera in a case registered against him over his allegations against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma in connection with allegations made over passport and property disclosures.

The order was pronounced by Justice K Sujana, who had heard the Congress leader’s plea the day before.

“The petitioner (Khera) is granted time for one week to file an application before the concerned court,” Justice K Sujana said in her order.

Khera had alleged that CM Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, holds three passports, from India, the UAE, and Egypt, and owns undisclosed luxury properties in Dubai, along with a company in Wyoming, USA.

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The Sarma family has strongly denied these claims, terming the documents “AI-generated fabrications” circulated by Pakistani social media groups.

Responding to the accusations, CM Sarma had earlier vowed stern action, stating, “Before levelling an allegation, he should have asked the Foreign Minister. Kharge ji has aged, yet he speaks like a madman. Assam Police can find and bring people from ‘pataal’ as well. I suspect Rahul Gandhi has given him these documents. So this case will extend to Rahul Gandhi. Do not try to scare us. This is Assam, and we have fought against Islamic invasion 17 times.”

CM Sarma also claimed that Khera “ran away” to Hyderabad after the searches, adding, “I have come to know through the media that the police have gone to his residence in Delhi, but he has run away to Hyderabad. The law will take its own course.”

Also Read: Senior Congress Leader Pawan Khera Arrested At Delhi Airport