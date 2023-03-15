Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Patna mayor’s son booked for assaulting MCP employee

The Patna mayor's son has been booked on charges of thrashing an employee of the Municipal Corporation.

Nation
By IANS 0
Patna mayor son booked
Image Credit: IANS

Patna: A mayor’s son has been booked on the charges of thrashing an employee of Municipal Corporation of Patna (MCP), an official said.

The incident occurred on Monday when some bouncers of Shishir Sahu, son of Patna’s mayor Sita Sahu picked up a revenue employee named Rajnish Kumar and beat him up.

Rajnish Kumar lodged a complaint against Shishir Sahu in Agam Kuan police station.

Take a look

Men throws currency notes on road from car’s trunk in Gurugram

Land-for-job scam: Lalu Prasad, family to be produced before Delhi…

Confirming the incident, Patna SSP Rajiv Kumar Mishra said that an FIR has been registered against Shishir and Patna police are investigating the matter.

The victim is a data entry operator in the revenue department of Patna Municipal Corporation and posted at the Azimabad office in the city.

According to the complaint, some bouncers picked him up and took him to the office-cum-residence of Sita. Shishir was present there along with revenue officer Rizwan Ansari and a private assistant Sonu.

“I was taken there, and Shishir asked the bouncers to remove my spectacle and beat me. Hence, I have lodged a complaint against them in Agam Kuan police station seeking action against them,” Kumar said.

IANS 18280 news
You might also like
Nation

Man harasses woman bikers on road in Bengaluru: Watch

Nation

25-year-old man swallows 56 razor blades in Rajasthan, survived

Nation

Delhi Police signs MoU with Truecaller to curbs cyber frauds

Nation

DMRC prohibits filming Insta reels, videos inside Delhi metro

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7