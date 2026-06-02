Patna Girls’ Hostel: 17-Year-Old Student Found Dead, Probe Underway

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Patna: A 17-year-old student was found dead in her room in a girls’ hostel in the Chitragupta Nagar police station area of Patna, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the girl hailed from Samastipur and was preparing for a competitive exam.

ASP Sadar Abhinav Kumar told ANI, “Preliminary investigation shows that she was preparing for law. We will get the confirmation from the parents, who are yet to reach here. The body was found hanging here.”

The forensic team has examined the hostel room and taken all the evidence. The police are investigating all angles, including suicide.

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Abhinav Kumar said that the police are not able to conclude the preliminary investigation and can only give a clear view after the forensic report and postmortem.

“Prima facie, we have not found evidence of a forced entry. We will be able to tell more after the FSL report,” he said.

The police have seized the student’s mobile phone and other things required for the investigation.

(ANI)