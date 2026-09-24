Patna: Former Councillor injured in firing, attack caught on CCTV

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Patna: Former councillor sustained bullet injuries after two unidentified miscreants attacked him near Khazanchi Thana under City Kotwali police station in Bihar on Wednesday evening.

The victim has been identified as Anil Yadav. The entire incident was recorded in a CCTV.

According to CCTV footage, the two accused fired multiple rounds at Yadav in his apartment basement before they escaped on a bike.

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Yadav sustained four to five bullet injuries and is undergoing treatment in hospital.

On receiving information, Police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.

CCTV footage is being monitored and raids conducted to find and arrest the culprits. The suspected motive is also being looked into.