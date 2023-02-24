Patna doctors retrieve mobile phone from prisoners stomach

Bihar: In a bizarre incident, doctors at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) in Patna were able to successfully retrieve a mobile phone from the stomach of a prisoner who had swallowed it when the police conducted a raid on the Gopalganj prison on Saturday.

The incident revealed because the prisoner, Qaisar Ali, began experiencing severe abdominal pain on Sunday, a day after swelling his phone in fear of being caught by jail authorities.

Dr. Ahish K. Jha advised the prisoner to undergo a variety of blood tests and X-rays at the hospital. After the results of the tests, the medical team decided to perform an endoscopic examination, where a mobile phone was detected.

Qaisar Ali was arrested by the Gopalganj police in 2020 on alleged charges of smuggling narcotics near Hajiyapur Village in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.