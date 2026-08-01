21-year-old patient dies after ambulance runs out of oxygen in Madhya Pradesh

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Bhopal: A tragic incident took place after ambulance ran out of oxygen on the way to hospital resulting in death of the patient in Madhya Pradesh.

The patient is identified as 21-year-old Ajit Baraiya, who was a kidney patient and undergoing regular dialysis.

The incident occurred when the parents of the victim patient called an ambulance after Ajit’s condition started getting serious. It was claimed that the ambulance arrived late, he was referred by the doctors to be taken to district hospital with oxygen mask on. The oxygen cylinder was emptied while the ambulance was still away from the destination.

As Ajit was asked to wear oxygen mask due to his serious condition and it got emptied, he lost his life before reaching to the hospital.

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A video has gone viral on the internet of this incident and concerns have been raised on the quality of services that are being provided by the medical sector for emergencies.

As per reports, an investigation has been ordered by district administration into this matter. A four member committee has been formed to find out what happened.

Following the reports and the learnings, those who will be responsible for this incident will be given strict punishment.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.