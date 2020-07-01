Haridwar : Yoga guru Ramdev on Wednesday said that Patanjali Ayurved’s Swasari Coronil kit has been labelled as a ‘Covid-19 management drug’ by the Ayush ministry and now it will be available across the country.

Addressing a press conference here, Ramdev said: “AYUSH Ministry said that Patanjali has done appropriate work for Covid management. It said that Patanjali has started working in the right direction. We have procured a license for these medicines from the state department which is connected with AYUSH Ministry… The AYUSH Ministry said that Patanjali worked for COVID management. The treatment word is not used. These medicines have no metallic items.”

“We have no disagreement with AYUSH Ministry. Now, there is no restriction on Coronil, Swashhari, Giloy, Tulsi, Ashwagandha. From today, these medicines (Swasari Coronil Kit) will be available in the country without any legal restrictions. There is no restriction on it. I thank the AYUSH Ministry and the Narendra Modi government,” he added.

Patanjali claims that "#COVID19 patients group that received its medicines, showed 67% recovery in 3 days & 100% recovery in 7 days of treatment, that is, all 45 patients became COVID negative"; says all clinical trial documents have been shared with AYUSH Ministry. pic.twitter.com/jSMTxCwLp8 — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020

Last week, Patanjali Ayurved launched ‘Coronil and Swasari’ claiming it to be Ayurvedic cure for treating Covid-19 and said clinical trials have shown favourable results.

Later, the AYUSH Ministry said that it has taken cognizance of news in the media about Ayurvedic medicines developed for the treatment of COVID-19 by Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, Haridwar and said the company has been asked to “stop advertising/publicising such claims till the issue is duly examined”.