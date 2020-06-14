Patanjali claims to have discovered covid-19 cure
Patanjali claims success in Covid cure

By IANS

New Delhi: Yoga guru Ramdev-run Patanjali Ayurved has claimed that it has discovered substantial cure for coronavirus with 80 per cent success rate as per reports.

CEO of Patanjali Ayurved Acharya Balkrishna said the company will share the results of clinical trial soon, and that the patients treated by the said medicine have tested negative.

The company is conducting clinical trials as per government regulations.

The Health Ministry on Saturday stated that during the last 24 hours, a total of 7,135 COVID-19 patients have been cured. Thus, so far, a total of 1,54,329 patients have been cured of COVID-19.

The recovery rate is 49.95 per cent among COVID-19 patients. At present, there are 1,45,779 active cases in the country and all are under active medical supervision.

