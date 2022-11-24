Passengers with single name on Indian passport will not be allowed to travel to UAE

Passengers with single name on Indian passport shall not be allowed to move to or from UAE. The authorities of the United Arab Emirates have made a change to their travel guidelines recently. According to this, people considering traveling to or from UAE using a tourist, travel, or any other visa will not be allowed to do the same. Hence, all Indians mandatorily have their first name and surname printed on their passports.

This change in regulation is to be effective from November 28, 2022 (Monday) onwards. IndiGo circulated a notice to travel agents on Monday, which said, “As per instructions from the UAE Authorities, effective 21st November 2022, passengers with a single name on their passports traveling on tourist, visit or any other type of visa shall not be allowed to travel to/from UAE.”

As per the new rules, only those passengers having possession of a residence permit or a permanent visa shall be allowed to move on with their travel plans provided that they have the same name updated in both, ‘fist name’ and ‘surname’ columns.

The statement from IndiGo further said, “However, passengers with a single name on passports and in possession of a residence permit or employment visa shall be allowed to travel provided the same name is updated in the “First Name” and “Surname” columns.”

In case of any issues faced or any further queries faced by the passengers, they can connect to the airline’s account manager or visit their official website.