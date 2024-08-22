Passenger suffers heart attack at Delhi airport, incident captured on CCTV

New-Delhi: In a shocking incident, a passenger suffered a heart attack at Delhi airport’s terminal 2. The entire incident was captured on CCTV.

The incident occurred around 11 am on August 20. The passenger was bound for Srinagar flight from Terminal 2 of the IGI Airport.

However, a CISF personnel saved the life of a Srinagar-bound passenger Arshid Ayoub who collapsed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport by promptly performing a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) procedure on him.

In the video, it can be seen the passenger was standing and looking into his mobile, when he suddenly collapsed. A two-member quick reaction team (QRT) of the CISF saw the passenger collapsing and one of them immediately performed CPR on him. Then the, passenger was immediately rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment. His heath condition is stated to be stable.

Watch the Video:

#WATCH | A quick CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to a passenger Arshid Ayoub by the Central Industrial Security Force’s quick reaction team played a crucial role in establising his condition. Ayoub, bound for Srinagar flight from Terminal 2 of the IGI Airport on Tuesday… pic.twitter.com/b21wZG78Oa — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2024

“A precious life was saved due to alertness and prompt action by the CISF personnel,” the official said.