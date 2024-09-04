Passenger misbehaves with staff member: Air India Express Spokesperson

By Sudeshna Panda
Air India Express

Mumbai: Passenger misbehaves with staff member at Mumbai airport the Air India Express Spokesperson has issued a statement in this regard.

According to reports on September 1, a passenger at Mumbai airport allegedly misbehaved with a staff member of Air India Express. The Duty Manager promptly notified the CISF, and the passenger was handed over to the police in accordance with Standard Operating Procedures.

Later the Air India Express Spokesperson has issued a statement to ANI and said, “On 1st September, a passenger at Mumbai airport misbehaved with a staff member of our Ground Operations partner. The Duty Manager promptly notified CISF, and the passenger was handed over to the police in accordance with Standard Operating Procedures”

