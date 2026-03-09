Passenger booked for smoking beedi in aircraft lavatory on Delhi–Goa Flight

Advertisement

New Delhi: A passenger travelling on a Delhi-Goa flight was booked after he was reported to have smoked a beedi in the aircraft toilet, thus safety issues arose in the process.

The event occurred on a flight on Saturday (March 8) in Akasa Air that was flying between New Delhi and Goa. The passenger who is reported to have lit a beedi in the lavatory during the flight, called Ashish, according to officials, had gone there in the course of the flight and lit a beedi, which is strictly forbidden in an aircraft.

Cabin crew realized what was happening, and later they inspected the lavatory, where, according to them, they found some evidence of the passenger smoking. Police also indicated that the man was carrying a lighter, which increased safety concerns.

Aircraft prohibit smoking as it is known to cause fire outbreaks and negatively affect the safety of passengers.

In Goa, after the aircraft landed at the Manohar International Airport, airline employees reported to security officials. The passenger was surrendered to the local police, who initiated a case against the passenger after being reported by the airline.

Authorities indicated that a deeper probe is still ongoing and the relevant measures will be taken in accordance with the aviation safety rules.