Part Of Under-Construction Bridge Collapses In Chhattisgarh

Raipur: A portion of an under-construction bridge has collapsed due to heavy rains in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district.

According to officials, as the portion of the bridge was under-construction, it could not take the pressure of the increased water flow of the river and hence gave way.

The bridge was being built at Triveni Sangam ghat the confluence of three rivers Shivnath, Aamner and Sagni in Durg to connect the Silli and Nankatti villages.

Construction on the bridge, which is estimated to cost Rs 16.4 crore, had begun on November 11, 2020, and it was supposed to have been completed on April 11, 2022, as the various reports suggested.

D. K. Maheshwari, executive engineer of the bridges department, told the media that the contractor was asked to dismantle the structure ahead of the monsoon season, but he failed to do so.

“Contractor did not dismantle the structure despite clear instruction. Only the staging and shuttering have been washed away. No concrete had been poured,” Maheshwari added.

However, he further added that the collapse of the portion of the bridge has resulted the loss of nearly Rs 12 lakh, which will be borne by the contractor and a show-cause notice will also be issued.

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP has slammed the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh accusing the latter of indulging into corruption. State BJP president Arun Aao said, “This bridge being built at Sagni Ghat in Durg district, home of the Chief Minister, could not be completed even after crossing its construction period and got washed away.”