Parliament Winter Session: BJP MP Arun Govil slams oppn for creating ruckus

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arun Govil on Monday lashed out at the opposition, advising them to protest in a “civilised” manner. He said that debates in the Parliament do not mean creating a ruckus.

“What kind of example is the opposition setting,” Govil, who is a BJP MP from Meerut Lok Sabha constituency, asked.

“Crores of rupees of taxpayers’ money is spent to run the Parliament. It is all going to waste, down the drain. The opposition is not letting (the Parliament) run. What do they want to show? What kind of example is the Opposition trying to set? The people who elect them…are they setting an example that they won’t let the Parliament run. The shor-sharaba (ruckus) must be created outside the house. Debates in the Parliament don’t mean creating a ruckus. There should be a civilized way of protesting. This is condemnable,” BJP Lok Sabha MP Arun Govil told ANI.

This comes after the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Monday, the fifth working day of the Parliament Winter Session 2024, amid protests and slogans in both houses by opposition parties seeking discussion over the Adani issue, violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday said that it was a terrible situation which was bad for the country. He said that the government must make an effort and cooperate with the opposition to let the Parliament function.

The onus was on the government to make Parliament function, Tharoor said, adding that they should cooperate with the opposition and find common ground.

Earlier today, Congress MP Manickam Tagore moved an adjournment motion notice to discuss the need for investigating allegations levelled by the US Justice Department against Billionaire Gautam Adani in connection with “bribery and corruption.” He cited “public interest” as the justification to move the adjournment motion.

Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva also filed an adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the ongoing violence in Manipur.

The DMK Rajya Sabha MP moved the motion under rule 267 (Notice of Motion for Suspension of rules) with the intention to urge the government to address the Manipur issue. Tiruchi said that the Manipur violence has claimed more than 250 lives and it was crucial to find a solution to the crisis.

Opposition members have been continuously pushing to have a discussion on the floor on the Adani issue, Sambhal violence and the Manipur situation, raising slogans in the Parliament.

The first session of the Winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20.

(ANI)