Parliament secretariat to resume work from Monday

New Delhi: The parliament secretariat will start functioning from Monday while adhering to the guidelines on social distancing issued in the wake of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has claimed at least 519 lives in India so far, officials said.

As per a circular, the officers of the rank of joint secretary and above will start working from Monday and other officers will join the duty on rotational basis.

The Parliament was adjourned on March 24 — the day nationwide lockdown was announced by the Central government.

Ahead of the relaxation on lockdown from Monday, the Ministry of Health has issued certain guidelines for those attending offices and advised to take precautionary measures including social distancing and meeting only through video conferencing.

The ministry has directed that if any symptom for the novel coronavirus is seen in any person, he/she should leave the workplace immediately, and leaves should be sanctioned for home quarantine.

 

