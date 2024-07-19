Parliament Monsoon Session: Centre to introduce 6 new bills, here’s what they are

New Delhi: The Centre is all set to introduce six new bills during the upcoming monsoon session of the Parliament. The monsoon session is scheduled to begin on July 22.

According to media reports, these six new bills will include amendment of the disaster management law. The central government will also present the Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak 2024. Notably, the Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak 2024 will replace the existing Aircraft Act 1934, providing provisions for ease of doing business in the civil aviation sector.

The six new bills include Finance Bill, Disaster Management Bill, Boilers Bill, Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill, Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill, and Rubber (Promotion and Development) Bill.

Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman will introduce the budget on July 23 (Tuesday). Monsoon session of the Parliament is scheduled to be held from July 22 to August 12.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of Lok Sabha, Om Birla constituted the Business Advisory Committee (BAC). This committee decides the parliamentary agenda. The BAC comprises of 14 nominated MPs from different political parties.

This year, from BJP, the committee includes Nishikant Dubey, Anurag Singh Thakur, Bhartruhari Mahtab, P.P. Chaudhary, Baijayant Panda, and Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal. Meanwhile, from Congress, K. Suresh and Gaurav Gogoi are the part of the committee.

Additionally, Sudip Bandyopadhyay from TMC, Dayanidhi Maran from DMK and Arvind Sawant from Shiv Sena UBT are part of BAC.