Parliament clears key bills amid opposition protests

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New Delhi: In the Monsoon session of Parliament another eventful day saw the tabling of Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2026, Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill, 2026 and consideration and passage of Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 in Lok Sabha.

The Indian Statistical Institute Bill seeks to establish a new statutory framework for the functioning of the Indian Statistical Institute and expand its mandate to deal with the increasing requirements of the country in statistics and data sciences.

The Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill looks at replacing the ancient law that deal with evidential status of a bankers’ books entries that date back to colonial-era with digital era banking law.

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The discussions continued in both the Houses despite the sloganeering from the opposition.

The government refused to let go of its policy decisions while entering the last three days of the monsoon session.

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