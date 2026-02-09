Parliament Budget Session: Both Houses to begin discussion on Union Budget 2026-27

Advertisement

New Delhi: Both Houses of Parliament are scheduled to begin discussion on the Union Budget 2026-27 on Monday, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

FM Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026-27 in Lok Sabha, for the ninth consecutive time. Asserting that the Budget is driven by “Yuvashakti” and based on “three kartavyas,” she proposed seven high-speed rail corridors, new dedicated freight corridors, and the operationalisation of 20 national waterways over the next five years.

The Centre also announced an increase in the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on futures and options (F&O) to discourage speculative trading.

While the NDA has welcomed the Budget, the Opposition has alleged that it excludes marginalised communities. The Secular Progressive Alliance, led by the DMK in Tamil Nadu, has called a protest against the Budget on February 12.

While the Houses are scheduled for general discussion on the Budget, the Opposition MPs are likely to demand a discussion on the framework of the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) between Indian and the United States.

Earlier, DMK MP TR Baalu moved an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking a discussion on the framework of the trade deal. Submitting the notice, the DMK MP raised concerns about zero tariffs on certain agricultural products imported into India from the US.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc floor leaders are scheduled to meet ahead of today’s Parliament sitting at the residence of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge. In the meeting, they will discuss and decide on the future course of action for the ongoing Budget Session.

In the Rajya Sabha, BJP MP Satish Chandra Dubey will lay on the table a copy of the Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on Operational Performance of NLC India Limited – Union Government – Ministry of Coal.

