Parliament Budget session 2023 to commence from today

New Delhi: The budget session of the Parliament will begin from today. President Droupadi Murmu will address both Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall. This will be the first time the Droupadi Murmu will address the budget session after taking charge as president. The budget session will be held from January 31 till April 6. There will be no Zero Hour and Question Hour in Parliament on the first two days of the Budget Session.

The session will have 27 sittings with a month-long recess to examine the budget papers. The first part of the session will end on February 14. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the Budget Session.

The central government plans to present around 36 bills – including four related to the budgetary exercise – during the session.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget for the fiscal year 2024 in Lok Sabha at around 11 am on 1st February. Later the Budget will be tabled in Rajya Sabha.

The “Motion of Thanks to the President Address” will be discussed in both houses on 2nd February. After which, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The Demand for Grants for various ministries will be discussed and the Union Budget will be passed. Other legislative businesses will also be taken up by the government during this period.

FM Sitharaman will be presenting the budget for the fifth consecutive time this year. Like the previous two, Union Budget 2023-24 will also be delivered in paperless form.

All the 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc. as prescribed by the Constitution, will be available on the “Union Budget Mobile App” for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament and the general public, the finance ministry said in a statement.