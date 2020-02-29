Param Bir Singh new Mumbai Police Commissioner

Mumbai: Senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh has been appointed the new Commissioner of Police for Mumbai, an official communique said here on Saturday.

He will take over from incumbent Sanjay Barve, whose second extended tenure expired on Saturday.

Singh, an Indian Police Service officer of the 1988 batch, is presently Maharashtra’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director-General since March 2019.

Additional DGP (ACB) Bipin K Singh of the 1990-batch, has been given the additional charge of DGP (ACB) until further orders, said the official announcement.

Late on Friday, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced that Barve would not get the third extension to head the 156-year-old Mumbai Police Commissionerate.

Barve, an IPS officer of the 1987 batch, was appointed to the coveted post on February 28 last year. Later, he was given two extensions of three months each by then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government comprising Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, and Congress, which came to power in Mahatashtra in November 2019, was not inclined to grant the third extension to Barve.