Paper leak money laundering case: ED summons Rajasthan congress chief’s sons

Jaipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra’s sons over money laundering charges in the alleged leak of exam papers last year for recruitment of government school teachers.

The ED a week earlier raided the premises of Dotasra in Jaipur and Sikar as part of a money laundering probe into the alleged exam paper leak case and summoned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son and Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) president Vaibhav Gehlot in a foreign exchange violation case.

The ED had first raided multiple locations in Rajasthan as part of the exam paper leak investigation in June this year.

The Enforcement Directorate has so far claimed that it has seized Rs 12 lakh in cash along with “incriminating” documents after conducting raids in connection with an alleged recruitment exam paper leak case in Rajasthan.

