Panjab University Tightens Campus Security Ahead of Students’ Council Polls

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Chandigarh: Panjab University’s (PU) Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections will be held on August 31, with security arrangements strengthened across the campus to ensure a peaceful polling process.

Security has been stepped up at the university, with checking being conducted at all three entry gates amid concerns over the movement of outsiders on the campus ahead of the elections.

Authorities have increased vigilance to maintain law and order during the election process. Security personnel have been deployed at key locations, and vehicles and visitors entering the campus are being checked.

Earlier today, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and Panjab University (PU) elections in-charge Amritpal Sukhanand alleged irregularities in the nomination of ABVP presidential candidate Ankita Bhidhan in the PUCSC.

Security has been stepped up on the campus, with checks being conducted at all three gates of the Varsity.

Addressing mediapersons, Sukhanand said that several discrepancies had been found in the nomination papers of the ABVP candidate.

“Yesterday, we had pointed out five mistakes in the nomination of ABVP candidate Ankita Bhidhan. As per university rules, if any error is found in the nomination papers of a candidate contesting for the post of president, the nomination is rejected. However, despite these errors, no action has been taken,” he said.

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Sukhanand alleged that the candidate was earlier caught in a “cheating case” and was “banned by the university for two years”.He also claimed that a case was registered against him at Sector 11 police station in connection with an assault incident.

The AAP MLA further raised questions over the degree obtained by the candidate from Sabarmati University and demanded that the credentials be verified.

“Ankita Bhidhan cannot take admission in the university, then how can he contest elections? The administration did not even check the documents properly,” Sukhanand alleged.

He said that they would approach the High Court in case the nomination is not cancelled.

“We have submitted a written complaint to the PU administration and are again demanding that these issues be checked and that the nomination be cancelled. If the nomination is not cancelled, we will approach the High Court and raise our voice against the university administration,” he said.

(ANI)