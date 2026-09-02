Panic buttons, no curtains: Delhi imposes new bus safety rules amid minor gang-rape case

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi government has imposed tougher safety conditions on buses in the capital following allegations that a 16-year-old girl was gang-raped on a moving sleeper bus.

As per reports, under the fresh directives, all buses should have working panic buttons and a Vehicle Location Tracking Device (VLTD).

Panic buttons should be easily accessible to passengers, and these conditions will apply to all vehicles operating in Delhi, including buses coming from outstation. It has also been mandated that curtains and unauthorized films should not be put up on bus windows.

These directives will be applicable to all buses operating within the Delhi NCT, including buses plying from other states.

All Buses shall have working fire extinguishers and first-aid kit.

At night or when idle, Buses should be parked only in safe, secure, and lit locations which are duly designated parking lots or stands. Drivers and staff of Buses to have proper licenses Drivers of Buses shall hold valid driving licences.

Advertisement

Drivers and conductors shall also hold valid uniform and appropriate PSV badges wherever applicable.

Bus operators will be held liable for verifying and issuing certificates of character for all their drivers, conductors, attendants and other staff members before their deployment.

Consumption of alcohol or intoxicating substances while driving shall be strictly prohibited. Bus doors should be kept shut when the bus is in motion, added reports.

Action will be taken in cases of harassment, Delhi government has put in place special guidelines for protecting women passengers in a moving bus and has stressed on sensitizing the bus staff to prevent indecent behavior, harassment or sexual assault.

The guidelines state that in such events, the bus crew shall immediately inform the police by dialing 112, make the bus stop safely and take it to the nearest police station/police post/PCR van as per availability.

All these guidelines were issued in the wake of alleged August 4 incident in which the victim was allegedly gang-raped in a moving bus.