Panchayat polls in Assam in November: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

New Delhi: The panchayat elections in Assam will be held in November this year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

“The state administration will make preparations for the panchayat elections, including restructuring of development blocks along with delineation of gram panchayats,” the Chief Minister told reporters here, adding that all necessary directives will be issued within a week.

The district administrations will begin this process in July and are scheduled to complete the process by September.

Meanwhile, the state government’s flagship scheme ‘Orunoday’ will be reviewed by a committee to understand the efficacy of the programme.

Under this ambitious scheme, a section of women in the state are paid a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,250.

The Chief Minister earlier announced that more women will be brought under the ambit of this scheme in the coming days.

“Every woman with a ration card would be included in the Orunoday scheme,” he said.

The committee comprising three ministers of state will submit its report within a month.