Palam fire inquiry report flags MCD, Delhi Fire Services lapses; 9 killed, 3 injured

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New Delhi: The Magisterial Inquiry Report into the Palam fire incident of March 18, 2026, has been submitted to the Home Department, which found that nine people, including seven women, died in the incident, while three others were injured, an official statement said.

The inquiry report has identified serious lapses by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), while also highlighting regulatory failures, unauthorised overhead cables and violations of fire safety norms as contributing factors.

According to the report, the most probable cause of the fire was an electrical short circuit near the MCB box. However, the final cause of the fire is yet to be established and is awaiting the forensic report.

The inquiry also found that a large quantity of combustible cosmetic products stored inside the building accelerated the spread of the fire, the statement added.

The report raised serious concerns over the technical competence of the Assistant Electrical Inspector, citing inadequate training.

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It also noted that the Skylift crane malfunctioned during the rescue operation, while overhead cables and wires further hampered its deployment.

The inquiry, as per the statement, found that no effective alternative high-rise rescue equipment was immediately available at the site, which delayed rescue efforts.

The report further highlighted violations of fire safety norms and lapses in regulatory mechanisms as factors that contributed to the incident.

The Delhi Government has said that corrective measures will be taken in the wake of the findings. It has also said that steps will be taken to strengthen the Delhi Fire Services, recruit more personnel and upgrade firefighting equipment.

Meanwhile, the Magisterial Inquiry into the Malviya Nagar fire incident is in its final stages, with the report expected to be submitted to the Delhi Government soon. (ANI)