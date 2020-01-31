Pakistani terrorist Jammu
Representational Pic Credit: The Statesman

Pakistani terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

By IANS

Jammu: A terrorist was killed and a policeman injured in an ongoing encounter on Friday in Jammu, police said.

The incident took place at around 5.45 a.m., when a police team was randomly checking vehicles near the Nagrota toll post on the Jammu-Srinagar highway and intercepted a Srinagar-bound truck.

Speaking to IANS, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said that the module is from a fresh infiltration that could have happened from the International Border in Jammu’s Hiranagar last night.

He further said it was a group of four Pakistani terrorists who were going to Kashmir. The truck was stopped as part of regular checking in Nagrota.

One terrorist was shot down in the first exchange of fire in which a policeman was also injured.

The other three terrorists ran into the forest.

Singh said that a search operation was immediately started and an exchange of fire was going on between the terrorists and the security forces.

